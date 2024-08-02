QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.51. 8,452,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375,506. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

