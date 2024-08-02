Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.1 %

PWR stock traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.16. 720,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.14 and its 200-day moving average is $248.26.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

