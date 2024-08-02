Radio Caca Trading Down 16.5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $53.70 million and $4.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001514 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002059 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.