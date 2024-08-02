Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 476,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,996. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 453.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

