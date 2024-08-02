Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock traded up $27.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,893.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,920.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

