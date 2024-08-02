Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,734 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $4,885,294 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,380,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,678. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

