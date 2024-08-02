Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,824. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

