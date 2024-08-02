Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Reed’s stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

