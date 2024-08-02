Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $14.16 on Friday, hitting $148.80. 231,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,393. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

