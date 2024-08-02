Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.400-9.800 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.87. 425,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,808. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.
