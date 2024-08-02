Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.
Regional Management Price Performance
NYSE RM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99.
Regional Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management
In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Regional Management Company Profile
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
