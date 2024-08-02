Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE RM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regional Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.