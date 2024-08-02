RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $35.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.25. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 38.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

