Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 275,254 shares.The stock last traded at $34.72 and had previously closed at $34.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Renasant Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 10.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Renasant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

