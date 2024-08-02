Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Repligen Trading Down 1.0 %

RGEN stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.16, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

