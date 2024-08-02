Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 99749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Repsol Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4256 per share. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

