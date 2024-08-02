Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.20 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Request has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,046.88 or 1.00223313 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00063133 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,611,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09709669 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,101,769.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

