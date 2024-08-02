Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Southern Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Southern in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $128,413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 6,303.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Southern by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

