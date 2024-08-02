Reviewing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Sphere 3D has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.04%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.77 $83.84 million $2.81 6.66 Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.84 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.54

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 53.32% 11.99% 5.44% Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

