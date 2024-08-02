Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $53,025,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 751,895 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 456,026 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

