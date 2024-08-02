Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 26,902,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,177,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

