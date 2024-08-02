Robert W. Baird Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $160.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.42.

NYSE:MHK opened at $156.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

