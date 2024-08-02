Robert W. Baird Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $15.36. 197,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,113. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,200.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock valued at $664,643. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.