Robert W. Baird Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $277.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $261.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.86.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,615. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

