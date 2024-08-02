Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.59% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 538,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

