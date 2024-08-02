Roth Mkm Boosts Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target to $47.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 245,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $103,422.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,121.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $103,422.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,121.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

