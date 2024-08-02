Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NYSE KMI opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

