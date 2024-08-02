Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$1.19 on Friday, hitting C$35.80. 310,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,270. Parkland has a one year low of C$35.00 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

