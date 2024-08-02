Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$23.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXT. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday.

Parex Resources Trading Down 6.8 %

PXT stock traded down C$1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.25. 1,205,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,558. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.10. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.93 and a 52-week high of C$28.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$382.38 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Further Reading

