Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.98

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.98 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 23529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 102,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6,618.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.