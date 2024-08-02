RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Down 4.1% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $63,287.83 or 0.99770012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $726,591.05 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,433.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.06 or 0.00625952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00103326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00032275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00255884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00071784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 64,357.32996807 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $572,058.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

