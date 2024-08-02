Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,018. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.98. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$33.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Stewart Burton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUS. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.21.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

