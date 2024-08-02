Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RUS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.64.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUS

Russel Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

RUS traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.41. The company had a trading volume of 149,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.