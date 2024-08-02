Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,555. The firm has a market cap of $676.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryerson news, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

