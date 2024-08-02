Samuel Kintz Sells 2,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

ELVN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. 261,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.