Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Down 10.6% on Insider Selling

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was down 10.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $64.93 and last traded at $65.03. Approximately 216,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 433,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

Specifically, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,397 shares of company stock worth $1,347,079. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

