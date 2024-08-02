Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,037. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.