Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. 44,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,284. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

