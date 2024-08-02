Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 10%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 6,380,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,087,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
