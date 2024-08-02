Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.01. 712,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.