Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.

SHAK stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

