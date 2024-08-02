Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 5,678.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 317,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 311,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

