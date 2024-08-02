Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$73.83 and last traded at C$73.94. Approximately 90,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,628,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.64.

Shopify Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71. In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$26,754.26. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $757,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

