Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Declines By 12.4%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 1,990,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 0.8 %

CRLBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.