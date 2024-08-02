Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $58.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,653. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Silgan by 95.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 598,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $8,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

