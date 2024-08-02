Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
TSLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 42,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
