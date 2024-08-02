Siyata Mobile Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 2nd. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Siyata Mobile stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 4,938,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,888. The firm has a market cap of $162,507.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

