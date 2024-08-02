Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 166586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.83.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

