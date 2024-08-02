Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 870,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,865. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.