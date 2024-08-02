Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Snap Stock Down 22.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 20,308,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,304,238. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.