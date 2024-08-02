Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.
In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
