SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Releases Earnings Results

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $166.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SNDL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,355. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

